Aggies showcase skills at football’s annual Pro Day

DAVIS, Calif. — For a few hours on a sun-splashed Wednesday afternoon at Aggie Stadium, professional football came to UC Davis.
In the presence of scouts from both the National Football League and Canadian Football League, former Aggie standouts Keleen Culberson and Julian Bertero were joined by 13 other professional hopefuls from five other universities for the program’s annual Pro Day.
Representatives of the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Redskins, as well as the CFL’s Saskatchewan Rough Riders and BC Lions, were on hand to run the players through various speed and agility drills, as well as the bench press and selected position drills.
Culberson, a Corona, Calif., native who graduated in December with a degree in managerial economics, posted at 37.5-inch vertical jump and a standing broad jump of 10 feet, 4.8 inches. A 2017 team captain who appeared in all 11 games for the Aggies and led the team with three interceptions last season, Culberson also finished third on the team in total tackles with 53.
“You just have to stay ready,” Culberson said. “All the training I’ve done since January you really see improvement and growth. To anyone who wants to do this in the future, don’t be discouraged by your first numbers, trust me. Just believe in the process and you’ll get better.”
Bertero, a Redwood City, Calif., native who will graduate in June with a degree in cognitive science, was one of two offensive linemen who took part in the day’s activities, putting in extra time to work on offensive and defensive position drills after going through his own workout. A two-time All-Big Sky selection, Bertero finished a career that saw him start every game at right guard over his last three collegiate seasons.
“This was exciting, talking with these guys who have all been going through the same stuff and you feel a lot of camaraderie and excitement as you go through all the drills,” Bertero said. “I felt really good. I thought I tested well, and I did what I was hoping to do and I can’t wait to see what happens.”
With the 2018 NFL Draft looming just three weeks away on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, there’s no doubt that the on the field work will continue. However, the intangibles that the UC Davis experience can bring to the table were not lost Culberson or Bertero.
“My time at Davis has taught me a lot about how to endure,” Bertero said. “I’ve played through a lot of injury, we’ve played through some really tough seasons and, when we got to our season this year, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. We struggled for so long and we finally saw that the struggle does mean something and bring you a lot. To have all that culminate into a day like today, where I feel like i did well, was awesome.”
Culberson added, “I had no idea coming into college that there was going to be so much that this institution was going to prepare me for. Building character, the people you surround yourself with, time management and, honestly, setting a standard for yourself so you don’t just settle for the mediocre. You are always striving to be better.”
